Police release surveillance photos of PNC Bank robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Investigators released the first images of a person who robbed a bank in December.

Police say this man walked to the PNC Bank on Lily Flagg road on December 20 and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The man never pulled out a gun but put his hands in his pockets as if he did. He left on foot and got away.

The man can be seen wearing a gray toboggan, grey Huntsville High School football hoodie, and pajama pants.

The bank is offering a $5,000 reward.

Huntsville police and the FBI are investigating.