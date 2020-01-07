Police release surveillance photos of PNC Bank robbery

Photo Gallery
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Investigators released the first images of a person who robbed a bank in December.
Police say this man walked to the PNC Bank on Lily Flagg road on December 20 and handed the teller a note demanding money.
The man never pulled out a gun but put his hands in his pockets as if he did. He left on foot and got away.
The man can be seen wearing a gray toboggan, grey Huntsville High School football hoodie, and pajama pants.
The bank is offering a $5,000 reward.
Huntsville police and the FBI are investigating.