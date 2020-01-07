Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at a Louisiana Walmart

Posted 5:20 am, January 7, 2020, by

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Authorities say one person has been fatally shot and another wounded at a Walmart store in New Orleans.

New Orleans Police said a man was detained for questioning after the shooting Monday evening in the city’s Gentilly district. A police statement said a city police officer who was working a secondary employment security detail at the store had taken the man in custody.

Authorities say a male victim was found elsewhere in a store aisle with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say a female victim had a gunshot wound to the foot and was in stable condition.

The names of those involved weren’t immediately released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.