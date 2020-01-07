× Oscar Mayer hiring hotdoggers to join Wienermobile team

Ever wanted to travel across the country with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?

Oscar Mayer is hiring recent college graduates to join the team.

If hired, hotdoggers will be traveling across the country in one of the most famous vehicles ever.

Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree, preferably in public relations, journalism, communication, advertising, or marketing. However, applicants with any four-year degree are welcome to apply.

Hotdoggers will also be responsible for “meat”ing and greeting people, creating marketing and sales promotions, and contributing to the brand’s social media pages.

To apply, you can email your resume and cover letter to wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com or mail it to:

Oscar Mayer

Attn: Hotdogger Position

560 E Verona Ave.

Verona, WI 53593

For more information, visit the Oscar Mayer job posting.