Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for two shoplifters

SOMERVILLE, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two shoplifters.

The Sheriff’s Office said the two individuals went into the Exxon at the intersection Highways 36 and 67 in Somerville on Jan. 2.

While in the station, the duo stole a jar meant for veterans.

Anyone with information can message the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, use the Sheriff’s Office tiplink or contact Dispatch at (256) 350-4613.

Can you help Sheriff’s Office Investigators identify two shoplifting suspects? On January 2,2020 two unknown individuals went inside the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 67 in Somerville, Alabama. While in the store, they stole a donation jar meant for military veterans.

If you have any information please message us, use our tiplink: http://bit.ly/2N3tluo or contact Morgan County Dispatch at 256.350.4613.