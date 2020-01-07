× Man airlifted to hospital after he said he fell off a mountain

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Limestone County man was airlifted to the hospital after he says he fell off a mountain.

A Limestone County Sheriff’s’ deputy, volunteers from Owens Fire Department, and medics were on scene near Elk River Mills Road and Lentzville Road.

The call came in to first responders around 5:40 p.m Tuesday, when an injured man made his way to a nearby house for help after “falling off the mountain.”

There is no word on his current condition.