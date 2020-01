SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — Volunteers across the country have joined forces to help Australia’s wildlife after recent devastating fires.

A Facebook group called “American Rescue Crafters Connect” is crowdsourcing an effort to help displaced marsupials.

Australian animal rescue groups need pouches of all sizes to help out koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, wombats and even tiny sugar gliders.

To learn more or to help the effort, join their Facebook. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the group has over 30,000 members.