Iranians take credit for rocket attack on base housing US troops

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are taking credit for a rocket attack against Al Asad airbase in Iraq, which houses U.S. troops. The airbase is 120 miles west of Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

The attack follows last week’s deadly American drone strike that President Donald Trump ordered to kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

13 rockets hit the base according to the Sunni commander of the Paramilitary forces in a nearby town. The number of rockets being reported as hitting the base varies.

The White House Press Secretary has commented saying, “We are aware of the reports of attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq. The president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.”