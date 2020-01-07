Huntsville police confirm someone stole thousands worth of metal powder used in explosives

Posted 4:35 pm, January 7, 2020, by

Photo Gallery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are asking for help finding a truck that was used in the theft of barrels of explosive metal powder.

Police say thieves stole 24 barrels filled with Tungston metal powder worth $186,000 from Kennametal Inc. on January 4.

Police say surveillance footage shows what appears to be a dark-colored Ford F-350 with a camper shell. The trailer it was pulling was a triple axle utility trailer with high walls.

Police will charge the thief with third-degree burglary.

If you have any information about the location of this truck and trailer please call Huntsville police investigators at (256)883-3791.

The ATF and FBI have been notified and are involved with the investigation.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.