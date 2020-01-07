Huntsville man charged with capital murder testifies he acted in self-defense March 2018 shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville man charged in an April 2018 shooting death was in court Tuesday trying to convince a judge he shouldn’t go on trial because he was acting in self-defense.

Demetrius Childs testifies at his stand your ground hearing that Devonte Bone had shot him in 2011, & threatened him just before he shot Bone in March 2018 at Westlake Apts. Childs faces capital murder charge. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) January 7, 2020

Demetrius Childs’ stand your ground hearing lasted most of the day. Childs is charged with capital murder for the March 2018 shooting death of Devonte Bone. It was basically Childs’ last chance to be cleared of the charge before going to trial on Jan. 27.

The judge is expected to issue a ruling in the case within the week.

Childs testified that he’d known the victim for several years and that he had been one of a number of people shot in a car by Bone back in 2011. That shooting led him to leave the state for a few years, he said. Childs testified he returned only after learning Bone was incarcerated on an unrelated charge.

Tuesday’s hearing included extended testimony from Childs. He testified he believed Bone and another man had robbed his home of $700 and marijuana sometime before the shooting.

There was also testimony from defense witnesses that Bone made a Facebook live video the evening of the shooting where he threatened Childs, waved a gun and pledged to show up at Westlake Apartments where Childs’ former girlfriend and their children lived.

Prosecutors told the judge there was no evidence that Bone had a gun and no indication that Childs faced an imminent threat.

Bone’s girlfriend Carla Horton, who was pregnant at the time of the shooting, and his roommate, Malik Haynes, both testified they never saw a gun. They testified Bone got a call to show up at the apartment complex and he told the caller, he would. Once they pulled in, someone started shooting, they both testified.

Police said they did not find a gun on Bone or in his car.

Childs offered a different version of events. He said he walking at the complex, going to his car when Bone drove up. He said Bone opened his door and threatened him. Childs, saying he was terrified, then fired multiple shots at Bone. Bone died from multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and chest.