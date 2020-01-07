High-speed chase through two counties ended in injury

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A man was airlifted to a Tennessee hospital after a high-speed chase started in DeKalb County and ended in a crash in Jackson County.

The sheriff’s office posted the chase happened Hwy 117 in Ider and ended with the driver crashing on Jackson County Road 78. DCSO said that the driver, Mark Anthony Summerford was taken by helicopter to Erlanger in stable condition.

Deputies said began the pursuit after Summorford was seen driving recklessly and his speed was clocked at 91 MPH. Authorities found methamphetamine in the vehicle.

After the vehicle crashed, deputies stabilized Summerford until medics arrived at the scene.

Summerford is expected to face charges in Jackson County.