Former Madison County teacher pleads guilty to inappropriate sexual contact with students

Posted 3:52 pm, January 7, 2020

 

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A former Madison County high school special education teacher accused of having sex with a student pleaded guilty to all charges a day before she was to appear in court.

Lyndsey Sherrod Bates was scheduled to be formally charged Wednesday morning but court records show she made a plea deal instead.

The 22-year-old teacher was accused of sexting with two students and having sex with one of them.

Bates pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of engaging in a sex act with a student, one count of having sexual contact with a student and 3 counts of distributing obscene material to a student.

In a deal with prosecutors, she’s sentenced to 23 years on those charges but the judge suspended that sentence to time served.

Instead, Bates will serve 3 years on probation.

 

