Find Catch: Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce hosts unique shop l ocal challenge

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce is trying to get folks into local shops in a unique way all year.

In its latest commercial, the chamber shows off its new mascot, a stuffed fish named Catch.

Each Monday, Catch will be hidden in a new local member of the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce and a new clue will be posted on social media.

Anyone who finds Catch, brings him back to the chamber, and takes a photo with him, will get $100.

There is no cost for anyone to compete.

Hospice of North Alabama is the chamber’s sponsor this quarter which provides the money for this ultimate shop local challenge.

