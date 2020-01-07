Byrne, Sessions speak to Marshall County GOP ahead of U.S. Senate Primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - As the March 3 Alabama primary inches closer, the fight to represent Alabama in Washington D.C. heats up.

U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne and Jeff Sessions, who is a former U.S. Attorney General and a former U.S. Senator, spoke to Republicans in Guntersville to make their case to voters.

Republicans from all over the Tennessee Valley, even reporters from the Washington Post and NY Times filled Wintzell's Oyster House Tuesday night.

"If we could please, let's start with a moment of silence for our servicemen and women." Rep. Bradley Byrne started his time in silence as news of a missile strike broke in Iraq.

Within seconds, Byrne ramped up the energy saying President Trump needs fighters as he fights impeachment.

"That's an attack on him but it's also an attack on everybody in this room," said Rep. Byrne.

Jeff Sessions watched from a distance. When it was his turn, he reminded voters that Trump was initially ignored by his own party.

"A lot of them just didn't like Trump,' said Sessions. "They didn't believe what he was saying. They were against him. Well, I was for him."

Afterward, voters were split.

"Senator Sessions, he's already had it for several years," said Marshall County Commissioner Ricky Watson. "He knows the role. He's a fighter, just like Mr. Byrne is."

"Bradley Byrne was absolutely incredible," said Huntsville resident Glenda Reitzell. "He had tremendous energy."

WHNT News 19 asked viewers to send in questions before the event. The most prominent one was, "Can Sessions do the job he wants given his relationship with President Trump?"

"I think it's the biggest concern we all have," said Rep. Bradley Byrne. "I have talked personally to President Trump about it. They do not have a good relationship. It's important for our United States Senator to have a good relationship with our president."

"I think we will be fine," said Session. "I think the President is going to feel my support for him because I believe in what he does."

Residents in attendance were not able to ask questions out loud. Instead, they were encouraged to meet candidates face to face.