Beaks and Barks return to the Huntsville Botanical Garden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Attention bird and dog enthusiasts! Beaks and Barks is returning to the Garden.

Starting on January 18th and through February 29th, the community is invited to bring dogs and binoculars to the garden EVERY DAY. Organizers say this season is the best time to bring some binoculars on your dog walk to see the diversity of local and migrating birds.

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society consider the Garden to be a birding hotspot.

Humans can get in with Garden Membership or normal Admission price. Dogs are $1 each or you can purchase a $10 season Paw Pass.

The Garden will also be participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count on February 14th through the 17th.