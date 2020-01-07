× 2 Decatur teens arrested on robbery charges

DECATUR, Ala. – Police in Decatur arrested two teens who they say are tied to a robbery.

Police say they responded to a robbery in Delano Park Tuesday and when they arrived found the two suspected robbers still in the park. While investigating police determined that 16-year-old Darian Ancrum and 17-year-old Kenyon Orr were the suspected robbers.

Ancrum and Orr were taken to the Decatur Police Department where they were charged with robbery in the 1st Degree.

Both teens were charged as adults, according to police.

At the time of his arrest, Police say Ancrum had an outstanding warrant for making a terrorist threat.