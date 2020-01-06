× U.S. Space and Rocket Center offers weekend of free admission to teachers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center wants to thank teachers for all their hard work with free admission to the museum.

On Saturday, Jan. 18th through Monday, Jan. 20th, educators and one guest can get free admission to the USSRC museum. Organizers say ALL educators at public schools, private schools, and homeschools of any grade level (daycare – pre-K – post-secondary – graduate level) are welcome. Librarians are also included.

Teachers must provide school identification at the ticket office, according to the USSRC website.

FREE teacher appreciation bags will also be available in the main ticketing lobby while supplies last.

The museum is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.