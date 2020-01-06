× Tuscumbia mayor places fire chief on leave

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood placed Tuscumbia Fire Department Chief Rodney McAnalley on paid administrative leave Monday, citing an investigation from the state fire marshal.

The investigation into McAnalley stems from his time as fire chief in Littleville, Underwood said.

“This is not meant to be punitive, but instead allows Chief McAnalley the opportunity to focus on his case while restoring our department to a more efficient operation without the distraction this type of investigation creates,” Underwood said in a news release.

Alabama Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen confirmed the investigation previously but declined to provide any more details.