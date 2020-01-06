Trash Pandas to name former MLB star Jay Bell as team manager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have hired Jay Bell as the team's first manager.

The announcement was scheduled to take place Tuesday, according to sources close to the Trash Pandas and the Los Angeles Angels.

Bell played 18 years in Major League Baseball and was a two-time National League All-Star. He played shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, and New York Mets.

Bell won the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Awards in 1993 with the Pirates and a World Series with the Diamondbacks in 2001. He scored the game-winning run in that 2001 World Series on Luis Gonzalez’s game 7 walk-off to help Arizona defeat the Yankees.

He has had coaching roles with the Diamondbacks, Pirates, and Cincinnati Reds. He also has served as manager for a number of minor league teams.

The Trash Pandas will throw out the first pitch on April 15 against the Mississippi Braves. The stadium, located at Town Madison off Zierdt Road, is in the final stages of construction.