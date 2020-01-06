× The University of Huntsville continues to rank in top US programs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The University of Alabama in Huntsville has five programs that rank in the top 20 nationally in the annual National Science Foundation’s Higher Education Research and Development Survey.

The NSF announced that UAH is ranked fifth in the nation in federally financed aerospace engineering research as well as eighth in Economics.

Other Rankings –

#5 Aerospace Engineering

#8 Economics

#11 Computer and Information Sciences

#12 Atmospheric Science

#12 Astronomy & Astrophysics

UAH also ranks 11th nationally in NASA sponsored research and 28th in Department of Defense research, according to the NSF survey.

“UAH’s strengths in these areas obviously point to the clear support that this university provides to the federal agencies on Redstone Arsenal and the corporate presence in Cummings Research Park,” said Bob Lindquist, interim Vice President for Research and Economic Development.

Lindquist says, “This success points to the valuable partnerships that have existed for decades in this community and that UAH clearly provides effective and innovative outcomes to the technological challenges that exist for the U.S. Army, NASA, and the FBI.”