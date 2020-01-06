× Student transfer decisions will bring R.A. Hubbard School one step closer to future fate

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A North Alabama high school on the brink of being shut down is now one step closer to finding out its fate. R.A. Hubbard High School landed on the state failing schools list in November.

Parents at R.A. Hubbard received a certified letter in the mail to choose if they will keep their students at the school or not. If too many students transfer and attendance numbers drop, the school will be forced to close.

The Alabama Accountability Act requires failing schools to provide students with the option to transfer to a non-failing school.

Lawrence County NAACP Leaders took to the podium to explain the letter of choices and it’s different options.

The first option lets parents keep their students enrolled at the school.

Option two would let parents transfer their child to a different school within the Lawrence County School System that has available space and is willing to accept the student.

Because Lawrence County is providing option two, a third option that would allow students to transfer out of the county has been taken off the list. That’s in accordance with the Alabama Accountability Act, but some parents say that won’t stop them.

If too many students transfer, R.A. Hubbard will be forced to close. So for now, it’s a waiting game while parents think about their options and turn in their letters of choice.

The letters are due by March 1, 2020, to the Lawrence County Board of Education.