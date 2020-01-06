Sex offender arrested for not having identification during traffic stop in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – A sex offender was arrested on Sunday for not having identification, according to the Athens Police Department.

Athens police said an officer stopped James Hubert Overton on U.S. 72 East for a traffic violation.

According to police, Overton said he lost his identification about three weeks ago. When the officer checked Overton, he saw Overton listed as a convicted sex offender.

Overton is required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) to be in possession of identification at all times.

Athens police said Overton was taken to the Limestone County Jail and is being held on a $15,000 bond.