Redline Steel gifts hundreds of flags to sworn Huntsville police officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Billy Clardy III continues to be on the hearts of many. He died in the line of duty on December 6, 2019. On Monday, Redline Steel, a manufacturing company, showed the Huntsville Police Department love in a giving way.

Redline Steel crafted more than 450 distressed flags for sworn Huntsville police officers. The flags are made out of steel. It takes 3 to 4 hours to make one flag.

Other staff members at the department received an assortment of home decor products.

This comes as a late Christmas gift to the Huntsville Police Department.

"With officer Clardy's passing," said Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne, "We wanted to try to lift the spirits of everything that happened recently. We just want to show our support. As a fellow law enforcement officer back from 2006-2013, I empathize with everyone who is part of the Huntsville Police Department."

Redline Steel also celebrated its birthday as a business on Monday. It is now four years old.