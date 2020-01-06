More Alabama, Auburn football players announce plans for next season

The same day Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced his plans to declare for the NFL Draft, other college players also made their decisions public.

Crimson Tide junior wide receiver Henry Ruggs III also announced Monday that he’s forgoing his senior season and entering the draft.

Another Alabama junior, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, announced he would be back for another year.

Meanwhile, at Auburn University, junior linebacker K.J. Britt announced on Instagram that he would be back one more season.

I owe you more Auburn! #SeniorYear #WDE

