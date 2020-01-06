× Man killed by Limestone deputies pointed loaded shotgun at them, sheriff says

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man shot by Limestone County deputies Sunday evening pointed a shotgun at deputies before they opened fire, Sheriff Mike Blakely said Monday.

George Dison, 57, was shot after deputies responded to a home on Sugar Way, Blakely said.

Deputies had already visited the home earlier Sunday after Dison reportedly threatened family members with a shotgun, Blakely said. Dison’s family called 911 again around 5:15 p.m. and said he threatened them again and threatened to burn the house down.

While they were looking for Dison at the home, they said he approached them from a wooded area holding a shotgun.

Deputies ordered Dison to drop the shotgun, but Blakely said he chambered a shell in the gun and pointed it at the deputies. At that point the deputies shot him, he said.

“It’s unfortunate this situation had to end with a death,” Blakely said. “But by all appearances, the deputies were forced to make a decision.”

Dison’s body has been sent to the state forensics lab for an autopsy.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.