× Man dies after accident at Pilgrim’s Pride in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A man died Monday morning when an elevator fell at Pilgrim’s Pride in Guntersville.

Guntersville Fire Department Capt. Brian Dorsett said they got the call just after 8:30 a.m. that an elevator had fallen and critically injured the man inside.

Guntersville police confirmed Monday afternoon that the man had died.

His identity has not been released.