MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Police Department is looking for a runaway juvenile.

Claire Ann Housain was last seen leaving on foot from Liberty Middle School around 3 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

Madison police said she was last seen wearing all black clothing.

She is a 13-year-old white female with black and red hair, according to police.

If you have any information about Claire’s whereabouts, please call 911.