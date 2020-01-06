Local photography studio suddenly closes its doors with unfinished business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A professional photography studio with a location in Jones Valley has suddenly closed its doors.

Portrait Innovations, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, closed over 100 of its locations across the country seemingly overnight.

Jacqui Long and her family have had their photos taken there for years without issue. Long had family visiting for the holidays and was looking forward to getting some family portrait's taken. They had an appointment for the Saturday after Christmas.

“We had family in town, and it’s a rare occasion that they come to town, especially with my niece and nephew, so we wanted to get pictures with all of my grandma’s great-grandkids," she said.

A few days after the portrait session the business called Long and told her the photos were ready to be picked up. When she went to pick them up the following weekend-- the business was permanently closed.

Portrait Innovations did not give any advanced notice to customers that it would be closing. The business looks deserted. The company’s website is non-existent and neither the local or corporate office has a working phone line.

Customers who paid for portraits and haven’t received them have been left with no instruction.

Long says she’s not concerned about the money she spent.

“I just really wanted those pictures," she said. "This was a rare occasion, let’s get these pictures made, and they actually came out great and we were excited about getting them, now we’re at a loss.”

According to business reports posted online, this isn’t the first time the business has had problems. Portrait Innovations shut down 63 stores in 2017 after filing for bankruptcy and planned to restructure its finances and create a reorganized company that would be sold to the highest bidder.

According to online records, it has more than 100 studios across the country and has given no explanation for shutting them down.