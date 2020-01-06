Four arrested for drug-related crimes during visitation at Elmore Correctional Facility

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. – ADOC Agents with the Investigations and Intelligence Division arrested multiple individuals on drug-related crimes during visitation at Elmore Correctional Facility on Saturday.

Canines working with correctional officers alerted on three vehicles while conducting routine vehicle searches, and agents found narcotics in each vehicle.

Kenyatta Graham, 41, of Camp Hill, and Adriana Halkias, 19, of Madison were charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Aaliyah Danner, 22, of Montgomery was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Norman Mangione, 67, of Sylacauga, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after correctional officers searched and found marijuana in Mangione’s pocket during a pre-visitation pat search.

All four individuals were taken to Elmore County Jail following their arrests.

The department said it will focus on increasing correctional staffing as well as various other initiatives this year to combat contraband inside its institutions.