Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama to honor mentors with Radiance Technologies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – January is National Mentoring Month and Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama is honoring their mentors with Radiance Technologies at Early Works on January 30.

Businesses and/or civic groups can join in the celebration by sponsoring a table and a mentor from within their own organization.

BBBSNA will also be receiving various proclamations from municipalities throughout the Tennessee Valley, recognizing the importance of mentoring.

More and more research is finding that just one significant person in a child’s life is the most important protective factor in youth development.

BBBSNA is always in need of mentors or “Bigs,” especially men. The non-profit is equally in need of funding to continue supporting quality, safe mentoring.

For more information, call (256) 880-2123 or visit their website.