As Alabama celebrates record adoption year, about 6,000 children still looking for ‘forever home’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama announced that 2019 was a record year for adoptions. In 2019, there were 731 foster care adoptions, which is an all-time record for the state. That is up from the previous year’s record of 727 adoptions.

The governor celebrated this news with Alabama families and their adopted children last month.

CBS 42 got a chance to go inside Brantwood Children’s Home in Montgomery, the children there are waiting to find that “forever home.”

Director Gerald Jones said they can house up to 26 children, they currently have 24 children.

“We have kids as young as 10, we can take kids as young as 10, up until their 21st birthday,” said Jones.

Jones considers his faculty an alternative to a traditional foster care home.

“We’re a group home for those kids that the state doesn’t have enough foster care placement or kids that can’t be placed back with relatives,” said Jones.

Alabama’s Department of Human Resources explained how children end up in their care.

“Children come into foster care because there’s a safety risk or harm,” said Amanda Faulk with DHR.

This chart below breaks down some of the drugs that are the leading cause of children being taken from the home.

The state says the good news is that 69% of children who left foster care, went home to family members or their parents.

According to DHR, there are still about 6,000 children looking for that forever home.