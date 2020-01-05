Volunteers hang yellow ribbons in Trussville to honor Paighton Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. - Volunteers tied hundreds of yellow ribbons around Trussville on Sunday to honor the life of Paighton Houston.

The 29-year-old's body was found Friday. She had been missing for more than two weeks.

Her uncle, George Harding, was among those honoring her. He said the ribbons are for his niece but also to spread awareness.

"We want people to remember Paighton Houston, but not just Paighton Houston, all of the loved ones out there, all the people that are missing persons out there. Remember them because I just had a call from somebody today that's missing a cousin, that's been missing since New Year's Day," said Harding.

Authorities found Paighton's body on Friday, buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of a vacant home in Hueytown.

No suspects have been named and the cause of death has not been released.