Tua Tagovailoa, Nick Saban holding news conference on Monday amid NFL draft decisions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama Athletics Department has released a statement announcing that head coach Nick Saban and star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be holding a news conference on Monday, January 6, at 11 a.m.

Monday is also the day Tua said he will announce his decision on whether or not he will enter the 2020 NFL draft.

Tua, who had a season-ending hip injury during the November 16 game against Mississippi State, tweeted the announcement New Year’s night.

I’ll be making my decision on the 6th.. God bless and Roll Tide — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) January 2, 2020

WHNT News 19 will have a crew in Tuscaloosa for the news conference.