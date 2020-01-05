Severe weather possible next weekend (late Friday, early Saturday)

Severe weather is no stranger to the winter season, and powerful storms are possible even in the first month of the year.

Although it is too soon to know exactly when and where severe storms will develop, continue to monitor the forecast over the next few days as a potential storm system develops over the Central Plains and Southeast.

Warm, humid air serves as the “fuel”

In the case of this coming weekend (January 10 – 11), temperatures will warm to the mid 60s even during the overnight hours Friday into early Saturday morning.

In addition, high amounts of moisture in the atmosphere will serve as “fuel” for thunderstorms forming along a line developing in the Southern Plains and moving into the Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys. This “fuel” can be represented by the dewpoint, which is a measure of moisture in the atmosphere — the dewpoint tells us the temperature at which air must be cooled such that water vapor condenses out into liquid. The higher the dewpoint, the more water vapor is present…and the more potent thunderstorms can become.

Below, model output for 06Z Saturday, January 11 (which is 12AM CT Saturday) shows that dewpoints will be in the low 60s across north Alabama, which is a high enough level to support severe storms.

Upper level jet stream “dips”, lower level winds veering

The image below depicts the 250 millibar level which is where we find the jet stream, which is a ribbon of fast-moving air located roughly 35,000 feet (or 6.6 miles) above the ground. Wind speeds in the jet stream can blow in excess of 200 miles per hour.

The big dip in the jet stream over central Texas is known as a trough, and this sharp trough is responsible for energy transport within lower levels of the atmosphere — in this case, air at lower levels quickly moves upward and in a counterclockwise motion, which in turn causes low pressure (and stormy weather).

Also notice the wind barbs (black arrows) over Arkansas to north Alabama: the direction changes from the south in Arkansas to the southwest in north Alabama. We will be comparing these directions to a map representing the lower atmosphere (below).

The 850 millibar level (which depicts the atmosphere 5,000 feet above the ground, or just shy of a mile above the surface) shows a low-level jet stream developing over the Tennessee Valley, as indicated by the 50-55 knot (58-63 mph) winds blowing from the southwest. Low level jets continue to pull warm, humid air into the region.

Remember looking at the 250 millibar map and the direction of the wind barbs (black arrows)? There is a directional change as well as a speed change from the 250 map versus the 850 map. This is what we mean by wind shear, and it is the main component to tornadoes. Without wind shear, thunderstorms do not develop the “spin” within them to produce tornadoes. In the Southeast, including north Alabama, tornadoes form within larger squall lines because enough wind shear is present to produce them.

That was a lot of meteorology, but what can I take away from this?

I pulled away the proverbial curtain to show you what meteorologists look out for when we forecast severe weather, and the signals can show up 5 to 10 days away from the forecast date. We let you know that severe weather is on the way not to hype it up, but rather to give you insight on what we are monitoring as we produce your 7-Day forecast.

But what can you take away from this information?

Severe weather can take place during every month of the year, including January

Always review severe weather safety plans well ahead of the forecast day for severe weather — this includes reviewing closest tornado shelter locations, directions/time needed to get there, who opens them, and if pets are allowed. You’ll also want to review your storm supplies in the event that power is out for numerous hours if not for a few days

Always have at least three different sources for weather information: TV, Weather Radio, Weather App. Double check the batteries in your weather radio. Double check that you have “current location on” set to your Weather App so that it notifies you at the spot you are located (you may work in one county and live in another, “current location” works no matter where you may be). Build in redundancy in case the power goes out, your cellphone battery runs out, etc.

With this particular storm situation occurring AT NIGHT, designate someone in your family/friends group to be your “weather watcher” and to call you in the event that severe storms get close. If you have to go to bed early, make sure your phone and radio are set to a volume that will wake you from slumber.

The WHNT News 19 Weather Authority will continue to monitor this situation for you. In the meantime, continue to check in daily for updates on this forecast — the timing will “wiggle” between this writing and the day of the event, and the storms may arrive as soon as Friday afternoon or as late as Saturday afternoon.

– Christina Edwards

