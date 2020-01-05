School named after George Washington Carver officially named historic landmark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Dr. George Washington Carver was born a slave and emerged into a well-educated scientist who made groundbreaking discoveries. Over the years monuments, buildings, and schools have been named after him.

But one Decatur historian said Carver personally walked the halls of a building in her city.

"Dr. Carver was here in 1935 at the school dedication," explained Peggy Towns.

The Carver School is believed to be the first school named in honor of the scientist in the state of Alabama.

Sunday, community members came together for another historical moment. A historical marker was unveiled outside and that brought smiles to many members of the community. Including people who are former students and have close ties to the history mentioned on the sign.

"To come back to this institution, which was the first institution of learning that I came into, is overwhelming," explained Leon Crayton.

Crayton would go on to attend Tuskeegee University, where Carver taught in the early 1900s.

Etta Freeman was a sophomore in high school in 1935 when Carver came to visit. She said she is just blessed to have witnessed so much history during her lifetime.

"At the age of 102, I never thought that I'd be living this long see it," said Freeman.

Towns who worked countless hours to make the school a landmark said it's about keeping history alive.

"We're a bridge to the younger people," she added. "And I was overwhelmed to see all of them and to be honest, they were a part of history."

And to Dr. Carver, Towns said one thing.

"Your vision became my hope," she said.