Deadly plane crash at Cullman Regional Airport; investigation underway

Posted 1:47 pm, January 5, 2020, by , Updated at 02:15PM, January 5, 2020

Photo courtesy WIAT

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash that occurred Sunday afternoon at Folsom Field Airport in Cullman.

Authorities believe the accident happened between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. Two people were killed in the plane crash, Cullman Regional Aiport General Manager  Ben Harrison reported in a brief news conference.

At this time, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Cullman County EMA, and Vinemont Fire Department are among agencies assisting in the plane crash investigation.

