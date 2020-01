MADISON, Ala. – Parts of Madison were in the dark Sunday morning.

According to Huntsville Utilities, areas of the city from Capshaw Road south to Eastview Drive and Wall Triana Highway east to Jeff Road had no power.

Crews were dispatched around 7:50 a.m. and HU said the cause was unknown.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in Madison from Capshaw Road south to Eastview Drive and from Wall Tirana Highway east to Jeff Road. Service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is unknown at this time. — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) January 5, 2020

The Huntsville Utilities outage map showed over 200 customers had no power as of 7:45 a.m.