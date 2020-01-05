Multiple crews respond to house fire on Roebuck Road

Posted 3:39 pm, January 5, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Multiple crews were on the scene of a house fire on Roebuck Road in northwest Huntsville on Sunday afternoon.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue, Huntsville Police, and HEMSI responded to the scene.

Captain Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire & Rescue said authorities got the call at 2:45 p.m. and it took crews 15 to 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Authorities said there was heavy smoke in the house and the fire was contained to one or two rooms.

There were no injuries, but one adult and three children have been displaced because of the fire, according to Captain McKenzie.

Authorities said the cause is currently unknown.

Google Map for coordinates 34.772648 by -86.632698.

