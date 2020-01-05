Kenny Anderson says there’s something better than a New Year’s resolution

Do you have any good New Year’s resolutions for 2020?

Do you think you’ll actually follow through? Well, Kenny Anderson, director for multicultural affairs for the City of Huntsville, believes there’s something better than a resolution.

“The most important thing I think people should do in life, and this is whether we’re in the previous year or the year ahead or the years coming down the line, get engaged, get involved with your community. For me, that’s community service, that’s getting involved in ways that can actually share a part of you with someone else. It’s community building is what that is and I think that’s so important.”

You can watch our full interview with Anderson below: