LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Investigators are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Sugar Way on Sunday night, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said they have asked for assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

BREAKING: Investigators are at a scene on Sugar Way where there has been an officer-involved shooting. We have requested the assistance of SBI in the investigation. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) January 5, 2020

It's not clear at this time why deputies were originally on Sugar Way.

