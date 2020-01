× Authorities searching for missing Shelby County teen

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

According to a tweet, the Sheriff’s Office believes Trinity McCrary, 17, may have left home and may be in St. Clair County.

She is 5′ 3″ tall, weighs 120 lbs., with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator C. Smith at (205) 670-6153 or csmith@shelbyso.com.