Alabama defensive leader declaring for NFL Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Another Alabama football junior has announced their departure from the Crimson Tide program; junior safety Xavier McKinney announced on his Instagram on Sunday that he will forgo his senior season at Alabama and is declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.
McKinney started for Alabama for the past two seasons and led the team in tackles this season with 95; he also had three sacks, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, and five pass breakups.
The third-team AP All-American was voted as one of the four permanent team captains for this season.
McKinney becomes the third Alabama junior so far to announce their decision to go pro; other players that haven't announced yet include star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Najee Harris, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith.