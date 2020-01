× Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally under state investigation

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – The Alabama Fire Marshal is investigating Tuscumbia’s fire chief.

Alabama Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen confirmed to WHNT News 19 his office is investigating Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally, but declined to provide further details.

WHNT News 19 also reached out to the Colbert County Commission and Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, but neither office responded to our request.