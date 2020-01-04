× Troopers: 22 killed in traffic accidents during holidays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama state troopers investigated 22 traffic deaths during the recent holiday travel period.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release that 22 people were killed in the 13-day period between Dec. 20 and Jan. 1.

Among those killed was a 4-year-old who died in an Etowah County crash.

At least 14 deaths occurred in accidents where the victims were not using seat belts, the state law enforcement agency said.

Troopers investigated 21 traffic fatalities during the 2018-2019 holiday travel season.