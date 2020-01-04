Titans Keys to the Game for New England Patriots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tennessee Titans are facing off against the New England Patriots in the wild card round.

Mike Keith gives us the keys to the game for advancing in the playoffs.

"The Titans defense will be under stress Saturday night in Foxborough. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots simply do that. They work screens, crossing patterns, and then take shots down the field. So key number one for Tennessee is about defensive communication. Make sure you know what to do and do it. Don't let Tom Brady get you confused and out of position. Key number two: Protect Ryan Tannehill. The Patriots are number one in the league in total defense. The best thing they do - disrupt opposing passers. Patriots opponents have a terrible 62.8 passer rating, but if the Titans can protect Tannehill, they can make other parts of their office work. It starts with protection. Finally, key number three, don't miss any scoring opportunities in the red zone - get touchdowns; that's obvious. Remember, new kicker Greg Joseph doesn't have a field goal attempt in his limited time with the Titans. He'll be called on against New England and Joseph needs to convert."

Don't forget, you can watch tonight's game on WHNT News 19 at 7 p.m.!