Rocket City Bully Bash Dog Show educates people on Bulldog breeds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Rocket City Bully Bash Dog Show was at the Von Braun Center on Saturday.

It was a family-friendly event created to educate the public on the misconception of the 'Bully breed' and give the community a chance to showcase their own dogs.

There were American Bulldogs, French Bulldogs, Olde English Bulldogs, and Shorty Bulldogs.

Those who don't competitively show had the chance to participate in a fun show.

Not only was it a competition, but there were also raffles and giveaways throughout the day. They also try to raise money for local groups and organizations

"It's an environment for people to come together and compete with these dogs and other bully breeds, to earn points and titles, to eventually to where the dogs become champions and grand champions," said David Wilson, American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) President.

It wasn't just adults competing with their dogs, but the ABKC has a junior handler program for kids to get involved with as well.