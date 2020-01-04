Operation Christmas Cleanup recycles trash from holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Operation Christmas Cleanup was underway Saturday morning at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville and Madison City Schools' stadium.

The Solid Waste Disposal Authority partnered up with Operation Green Team to collect cardboard, electronics, and live Christmas trees Saturday morning.

They wanted to give people a place to recycle their trash made over the course of the holiday season.

"The very bottom of that pyramid is actually landfilling or disposal. So we're trying to get higher on the hierarchy and recycle and reuse those materials if we can," said Doc Holladay, Solid Waste Disposal Authority Executive Director.

The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama was also a partner of Saturday's clean up.