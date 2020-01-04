One dead, two hospitalized after multi-vehicle wreck in Lacey’s Spring

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Lacey’s Spring, according to authorities.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Highway 36 and Talucah Road around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed, one person was airlifted, and another person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Authorities have not released the name of the person killed, pending family notification.