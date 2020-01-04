One dead, two hospitalized after multi-vehicle wreck in Lacey’s Spring

Posted 7:23 pm, January 4, 2020, by

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Lacey’s Spring, according to authorities.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Highway 36 and Talucah Road around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed, one person was airlifted, and another person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Authorities have not released the name of the person killed, pending family notification.

Google Map for coordinates 34.508795 by -86.675060.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.