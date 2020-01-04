Multiple arrests made by Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office on New Year’s Eve

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office said multiple arrests were made during a saturation held on New Year’s Eve.

Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said from midday Tuesday, December 31, to early Wednesday, January 1, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Narcotics and Interdiction Unit conducted a saturation to keep roads safe.

Sheriff Welden said multiple people were arrested for being in possession of narcotics and several other people were arrested for existing warrants.

“Several were brought in that were traveling the roads and using narcotics. The extra presence also served as a deterrent for those thinking about driving under the influence,” said Sheriff Welden.

Authorities said the following people were arrested in the operation:

Robert James Cook (42 of Albertville)

Possession of Controlled Substance

Drug Paraphernalia

Tommy Harold Fennell (56 of Crossville)

Possession of Controlled Substance (2x)

Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree

James Truman Whitehead (64 of Boaz)

Warrant for Failure to Appear (x4

Rogelio Ramos Guzman (32 of Crossville)

Warrant for Failure to Appear (x3)

James Benjamin Bowen (43 of Albertville)

Possession of Controlled Substance

Drug Paraphernalia

Alana Monique Reading (27 of Crossville)

Drug Paraphernalia

Authorities said three additional arrests were made for outstanding warrants with outside agencies.