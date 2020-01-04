× Limestone County officials ask people to take upcoming census seriously

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – 2020 is projected to be a year of growth for North Alabama in terms of the economy and population. Limestone County officials said an upcoming community survey is extremely important.

The U.S. Census begins April 1.

“The last census numbers we had were in the 80 thousand people range,” explained Steve Turner, Limestone County District 2 Commissioner. “We’re expecting it to be 105 to 115.”

That means the county has grown by at least 25,000 households over the past decade.

The commission is trying to keep up with growing populations by approving plots in subdivisions like Legacy Grove. 69 plots are up for approval at Monday’s commission meeting. The commission said it’ll be able to accommodate the new residents but those won’t be the numbers that count in the census this year.

Turner said participation makes more of a difference than most people realize.

“Accurate census numbers lead to how much state monies we get, how much federal monies we get, whether we have the ability to apply for grants,” he added.

Turner said he realizes some of the questions seem a bit invasive but he wants to assure people there’s a reason for each topic.

“One of the questions is income,” he explained. “There’s a lot of grants out there that are available for low to moderate income areas that are not available if an income in a certain area is over a certain limit.”

Turner said it’s important that each and every household in the county answers the questions honestly this Spring.