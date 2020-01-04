Do you want to be a clown? Rocket City Clowns is taking applicants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Rocket City Clowns is now accepting applicants for their Clown School.

Rocket City Clowns is a team of nationally certified volunteers that aim to spread joy around North Alabama.

They visit hospitals, retirement and rehab organizations, charity, and other community events.

Clown School consists of an eight-week basic course.

Topics include:

Character & skit development

Balloon twisting

Juggling

Proper clown makeup application technique

If you are interested in joining, fill out an application here.